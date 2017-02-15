Big B and Ranbir team up in Dragon

Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan has joined the star-cast of Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film, Dragon starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

He has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film and is expected to start shooting for the same from August 2017.

This is the first time Amitabh and Ranbir are doing a film together. Dragon has a mythological backdrop, and Ranbir’s character is said to have powers to emit fire.

More details about the characters are, however, kept under wraps. Ayan is planning for a three-film franchise of Dragon, if the first part succeeds. This film is said to be Ayan’s most ambitious project till date. Dragon will hit the screens in 2018. 

