Today's actors travel with an entourage: Preity Zinta

Priety Zinta is almost out of the acting race and she is blissfully settled into matrimony and setting up her own business.

Published: 15th February 2017 03:38 AM

Preity Zinta

By BNS

Priety Zinta is almost out of the acting race and she is blissfully settled into matrimony and setting up her own business. However, Zinta continues being part of the industry as she has several friends here and there are some commitments that she’s still completing.

Largely based in US, Zinta is right now in India and she’s spending her time attending social events and parties.   Recently while interacting with the media, she continued being her candid self. While talking about the new bunch of actors, she expressed surprise at the fact that actors depend on so many people to be around them. Comparing the situation today to when she was at the peak, she said that this was not the case when we entered the industry. The actors these days travel with an entourage everywhere.

She later added that this is the reason why she particularly likes Khans      because they have very few people on the sets with them.
It’s a  pity that Preity didn’t mention the name of the actors she was hinting at.
Preity is currently completing her long in making film Bhaiyyaji Superhit with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and had stated in one of the interviews that she chose to stay away from films to concentrate on her business.

 

