The actress apparently chose to pose for cameras alone after her arrival in the country, even though accompanied by her alleged beau.

Sonakshi Sinha



Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at the international airport recently. She was returning to India after spending her New Year abroad. The actress was not travelling alone.

A source says, “Sonakshi brought her new year in with a bunch of her friends including her rumoured beau Bunty Sachdev.

Since she was aware of the presence of media outside the gate, she chose to make exit from the VIP gate, while Bunty tried making a quiet exit at the regular exit gate.”



Sonakshi did pose for the cameras but left the place immediately. So far the actress has never really admitted to her relationship with Bunty.

In fact she has constantly been denying these rumours and has always maintained that he is a family friend.

She has been seen spending a lot of time with his family and friends but the duo have been making sure that they never get clicked together.



On work front Sonakshi will be seen playing the role of a journalist in her upcoming film Noor, which is at filming stage.