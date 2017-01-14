Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants Priyanka Chopra in Padmavati

She had said in various interviews that she was ready to play any role for Bhansali.

Published: 14th January 2017 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2017 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

(AP Photo)

By Express News Service

There have been a lot of speculations about Priyanka Chopra’s next Bollywood project. The actress was in the country last month for two weeks and was spotted visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. While there were many reports suggesting that Priyanka has signed his new film, and will be seen in Padmavati, her team had denied the news.

However, according the sources the director is indeed keen to make her part of the film. A source says, “When Priyanka had come to India, she met up with Bhansali and had a conversation about their upcoming projects. It was during this discussion he approached her for his next historical drama Padmavati. He has offered her a cameo, as he feels she is lucky for him.”

It is said that the actress is yet to confirm whether she will be able to do it or not, but she has said in her various interviews that she is ready to play any role for Bhansali since they share a good rapport. Incidentally,  Priyanka had done a special song in Ranveer Singh,Deepika Padukone starrer Ram Leela which became a hit ,later she played Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani ,which also featured Ranveer and Deepika.

If she agrees to be part of this film then it will be for the third time that she will share screen space with the couple. After the release of Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka managed to win a lot of accolades for her role and two actresses are constantly compared due to their international work.

