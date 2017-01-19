Ajay Devgn writes a letter to Khan over Sons of Sardaar?

Himesh Mankad By

BNS

While promoting Shivaay, Ajay Devgn revealed that his next directorial, Sons of Sardaar will be based on the epic battle of Saragarhi and he plans to mount it on a scale at par Hollywood war film, 300.

Recently, Salman Khan and Karan Johar teamed up for a film starring Akshay Kumar in lead which is said to be based on the same subject. Initially, Devgn could not believe the news since he considers Salman to be his family. However he was apparently quite taken aback to know that reports about the two films on the same subject are actually true.

Devgn has reportedly sent an emotional message to Salman Khan requesting him to drop the film if possible as it would be unfair on his team who have been working on the script of Sons of Sardaar for over two years.

Devgn and Salman Khan’s friendship goes back a long way when the two shared screen space for the first time in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). It would be interesting to see how the two resolve this conflict.