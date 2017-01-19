Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn writes a letter to Khan over Sons of Sardaar?

Devgn has reportedly sent an emotional message to Salman Khan requesting him to drop the film if possible.

Published: 19th January 2017 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2017 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn | File Photo

By Himesh Mankad
BNS

While promoting Shivaay, Ajay Devgn revealed that his next directorial, Sons of Sardaar will be based on the epic battle of Saragarhi and he plans to mount it on a scale at par Hollywood war film, 300.

Recently, Salman Khan and Karan Johar teamed up for a film starring Akshay Kumar in lead which is said to be based on the same subject. Initially, Devgn could not believe the news since he considers Salman to be his family. However he was apparently quite taken aback to know that reports about the two films on the same subject are actually true.

Devgn has reportedly sent an emotional message to Salman Khan requesting him to drop the film if possible as it would be unfair on his team who have been working on the script of Sons of Sardaar for over two years.

Devgn and Salman Khan’s friendship goes back a long way when the two shared screen space for the first time in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). It would be interesting to see how the two resolve this conflict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp