MUMBAI:Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has expressed disgust over the physical assault Sanjay Leela Bhansali was subjected to at the sets of ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur and termed the whole incident as ‘unfortunate’.

“The most unfortunate thing is that filmmakers and artists live in glass houses. We are always scared that at anytime someone can pelt a stone at us. There is no protection for us,” he told ANI.

“I don’t know what is the solution for this. Who do we arrest when it was a group? The whole film fraternity is with him (Bhansali). My blood is boiling but sadly we are not able to do anything. We are helpless.” Bhatt added.

B-town celebs have all come together to condemn the incident where a group of activists from Shree Rajput Karni Sena forced stopped the shooting of Bhansali’s next directorial venture by vandalising the set at Jaigarh Fort, of Jaipur and also assaulted him.



The video of crime has been going viral on social media platforms.