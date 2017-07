LONDON: Filmmaker Satish Kaushiks "A Billion Colour Story" has bagged the top prize at the eighth Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) here and in Birmingham.

The film, which is a powerful plea for Hindu-Muslim unity and religious harmony, received the audience award for best film at LIFF.

Kaushik (co-producer) tweeted on Saturday: "Hurrah! After awards at IFFLA, Palm Springs, FOTC in France our film now wins top prize at LIFF. Congrats to team."

The film has earlier won at Flight of the Conchords in France, Palm Springs International Film Festival in California, BFI London Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated Kaushik saying: "Well done Kaushik Saab. You are the best."

Directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, "A Billion Colour Story" features Swapnil Ralkar, Rashmi Somvanshi, Gaurav Sharma, Vasuki, Dhruva Padmakumar and Vauka Sunkavalli.