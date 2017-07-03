Katrina Kaif has recently completed first schedule of her film Thugs of Hindostan in Malta. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and it has been reported that Katrina will do a cameo in it, however there is no confirmation on it.

A source says, “Katrina plays an Indian warrior princess in the film. The crew has guarded her look and no one was allowed to click her pictures. It is said that she will be seen sporting a nose ring, a different hairdo and smoky eyes. The makers have also worked on her costumes and it will have indo-western touch to it and she will wear bright colours. Apart from that she said to be going to be working on her body too, so that her character looks authentic.”

Thugs of Hindostan is produced by Yashraj films and it is based on the novel of Confession of Thugs.

The film is set in pre independence era. Vijay Krishna Acharya is directing the film. Aamir too was seen wearing a nose ring and ear rings in the pictures which have come out from the set.

Reportedly he has done nose and ear piercing for the role.