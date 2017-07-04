According to reports, Ajay Devgn’s next production will see Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar in one frame for the first time.

The film, which will be directed by Nishikant Kamath who has previously worked with Ajay in Drishyam, is said to go on floors in October.

Also, the news is that Devgn is planning to expand his home production to be able to produce more films.

Ajay Devgn

He will produce films in which he might or might not be part of the starcast. Devgn is currently shooting for the second schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again with several other co-stars and is also said to be backing a biopic on Ramdev Baba, which will be for made for the small screen.