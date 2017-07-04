MUMBAI: Known for path-breaking films such as "City Lights" and "Shahida", filmmaker Hansal Mehta has joined hands with controversial filmmaker Q aka Qaushiq Mukherjee for upcoming film "Garbage".

On Tuesday, Mehta tweeted: "A new journey begins. Q, Karma Features and Odd Joint come together for 'Garbage'."

Mehta will co-produce the film with Odd Joint Films.

Q is known for his film "Gaandu", while Mehta is currently awaiting the release of Kangana Ranaut starrer "Simran", due for release this September.

Suniel Shetty wants Raaj Shaandilyaa to pen his next film

Actor Suniel Shetty wants Raaj Shaandilyaa to pen his next film as he believes the "Freaky Ali" writer is extremely talented.

Shaandilyaa and Suniel bonded over the sets of reality TV show "India's Asli Champion...Hai Dum!" where the former is the script writer.

"Raaj is the most talented and wittiest writer I have ever come across, it would be great to work with him," Suniel said in a statement.

Shaandilyaa has penned films like "Welcome Back" and "Bhoomi".

Salony Luthra gets fitness lessons from Pitt, Pacino's trainer

Actress Salony Luthra took training from Robbie Smith, trainer for Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Al Pacino for her action sequences in the upcoming film "Forbidden".

"Forbidden" has been directed by Vishal Gulati.

"For my film 'Forbidden', when we had action rehearsals, I was pleasantly surprised how much protocol and safety they consider while teaching and performing action scenes. I was fortunate to work with one of the best action directors in Hollywood. The protocol for handling a gun was the most interesting," Salony said in a statement.

Salony has projects like "Kajal" and "Jhoota Hi Sahi" to her credit.