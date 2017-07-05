NEW DELHI: It is America’s birthday today and stars are going out and celebrating the joyous occasion in style.

Over the past few years, our very own Priyanka Chopra has been spending most of her time in the US, with her projects in the West.

The actress, who is currently in Paris, took to Twitter to wish everyone on 4th of July.

She took this moment to call America her “second home”.

She captioned the snap, “Happy Independence Day America..my second home.. #4thOfJuly2017 #RedWhiteBlue.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star attended the Armani Prive couture week show and looked gorgeous in a white Armani couture dress.

The actress was seen interacting with the likes of Isabelle Huppert, Sophia Loren, and Kate Winslet at the front row.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘A Kid Like Jake’ which also stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.