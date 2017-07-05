MUMBAI: Actor Vinay Pathak has been cast in a web series "Ab Ki Baari Vipin Bihari: Dreams Have No Expiry Date", which has veteran actress Sarika as the creative producer and will be directed by Sanjay Tripathy.

Tripathy has worked with Sarika in the film "Club 60".

"I had approached Sarika ji for a role and while discussing, we realised it would be wonderful to have a creative collaboration with her. She became a creative producer and is involved in all the creative process," Tripathy said in a statement.

Vinay is playing a bank employee who dreams of joining the Hindi film industry. The story revolves around how he gives his desire a second chance.