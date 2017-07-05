Shraddha Kapoor, who’s gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Haseena, a biopic on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parker, has not signed any more films.

A source confirms, “She has not signed any other new film after the Saina Nehwal biopic. In fact, she has refused quite a few films recently as she didn’t like the kind of stories that were being offered to her. She wants a script that’s challenging.”​

It is said that the actress is being cautious about signing new films as her last two films OK Jaanu and Half Girlfriend did not really set the box office on fire.

Haseena is slated to release in August and after that, the actress will begin prepping for the Saina biopic.