KARACHI: Ali Zafar, famous for his roles in movies like ‘Tere Bin Laden’ and ‘Kill Dill,’ has revealed that he felt really conscious while working India as things between both the counties are quite uncertain.

According to the Dawn, the 37-year-old singer-turned-actor felt really conscious while working in India for the fact that it is not his home country and believes that the whole scenario changed after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He said, “While I was working in India I was very conscious of the fact that this is not my country. Luckily, I only had two days of filming left. The Indian media instantly started thrashing Pakistan but on the ground level nothing changed, things were still pretty normal for me.”

The actor believed that this fallout was completely different from what happened last year after the Uri attacks.

He also revealed that his brother Danyal was in India, when the Uri attack happened and one did not know how and when it was escalated to that level, where Pakistani actors were banned from working in India.

Actor Ali Zafar. (Photo | Facebook)

“My own brother Danyal was there. He’d been there for two months prepping for a film with Yash Raj. He was being launched by them. He was going to start filming in a week. My film Dear Zindagi was about to come out. Initially when this happened, one didn’t know what to make of it and when it was escalated to that level, I sat back and pondered [over it],” noted Zafar.

Adding, “I realised that the difference between now and then, because something much bigger had happened before, was the presence and emergence of social media.”

At that moment, the ‘Kill dill’ star felt that there was no point thinking and wasting your energy in trying to figure out what happened.

For the unversed, Pakistani artists. including Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. were forced to leave India after the attacks at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.