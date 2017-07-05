Daddy, starring Arjun Rampal, which was to release on July 21, has been pushed by a month. This biopic about the infamous don Arun Gawli will release on September 8.

The makers issued an official statement from Gawali’s daughter that said that she wanted the film to be released later, as she hopes that her father will be out on parole by then, giving him an opportunity to catch it upon its release. She also believes it is auspicious to have the release around Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival dear to her dad.

This postponement of the release means that the film will clash with Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi, whose release date has been announced to be September 8.

The film is directed by Akshat Verma and also stars Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Akshay Oberoi. Though this film has been ready for a while now, it was struggling to find a distributor. Meanwhile, another film that will release on the same week is —Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s Poster Boys. The film is directed by Shreyas Talpade, who also acts in the film.