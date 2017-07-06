MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma says the "super fitness and cool attitude" of senior colleague Suniel Shetty inspires her.

Anushka shared her views when Suniel praised her for forthcoming film "Jab Harry met Sejal".

"Thank you Suniel Shetty! Your super fitness and cool attitude inspires always," Anushka tweeted.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will showcase actress Anushka essaying the role of a Gujarati girl named Sejal Jhaveri, while Shah Rukh Khan plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra.

The film is set to release on August 4.