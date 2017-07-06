MUMBAI: Actress Mandira Bedi has been roped in to play a mafia lord's wife in her next web series "Smoke".

Mandira came into the limelight through her roles in TV shows like "Shanti" and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

"I have worked for both the platforms -- TV and digital. Online I have already worked in short films like ‘Phir Ek Baar', ‘Deuce', ‘The Gift' and now web series ‘Smoke' will be releasing soon. The audience for digital platform is growing. Online content takes less time and it gives artists to serve something which is out of the box for the viewers," Mandira said in a statement.

"The content and shows done on TV will always be a bit safer and conservative. There are daily soaps that take 25 to 28 days a month time commitment and that thing goes on for years," she added.

Mandira will team up with actors Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Tom Alter and Neil Bhoopalam for "Smoke", which will have 10 to 12 episodes in total.