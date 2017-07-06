MUMBAI: Ace choreographer and filmmaker Remo DSouza, who directed choreographer Prabhu Deva in the first two instalments of the "ABCD" franchise, says he will be a part of the third film as well.

"ABCD is impossible without Prabhu Deva. So ‘ABCD 3' will have Prabhu Deva for sure. The first and second films were written keeping Prabhu in mind and same goes for the third series as well," Remo said in a statement.

"Apart from Michael Jackson, the only man I look upto and admire his dancing skills is Prabhu Deva. Earlier he had issues with language, but with the third instalment, his language has only got better," he added.

"ABCD: Any Body Can Dance", the first film in the franchise, released in 2013 and featured Prabhu Deva alongside Ganesh Acharya, Kay Kay Menon, Lauren Gottlieb, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Salman Yusuff Khan.

"ABCD 2", which released in 2015, featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Remo is currently busy juggling between shooting for Star Plus dance reality show "Dance + Season 3" and directing a yet untitled film with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.