Some time back the makers of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga announced that Kartik Aryan has been signed on to play the lead in the film. Now Taapsee Pannu has joined the cast.

The film has been in news for its casting issues. Earlier John Abraham and Tamannah Bhatia were supposed to do this film and John was to co produce it.

However it is said the actor had some creative differences with the makers and chose to quit the film. So Katrik was approached to play the role.

Now Taapsee has been signed opposite him in the film.

Taapsee Pannu

A source says,

“They were cast because, the makers wanted to have fresh pairing and good chemistry among the lead.”

The film is said to be a thriller reviving around a diamond heist and will be directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Rajkumar Gupta.

It is expected to go on floor end of this year and will release next year.