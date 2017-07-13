Home Entertainment Hindi

Balancing professional, personal life difficult: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun hopes to balance both, this year.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (File|AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Arjun Kapoor, who currently awaits the release of the film "Mubarakan", says balancing professional and personal life as an actor is difficult.

"When you are starting out, want to do a lot more, create a stability and boundation, of course, it is difficult. It does have an effect. Your professional life is a priority and your personal life does suffer on account of that," Arjun told IANS over phone from Mumbai. 

The 32-year-old actor says if one's ready then one can do it. 

"But it's not impossible. There are many people, who can balance it. I think when you are ready to do it, you do it," he added. 

"It's easier said than done, you have to be in the correct frame of mind. Everybody has a different way of going about it. I definitely feel I have been wanting to (balance between my personal and professional life), but I have not been ready to. I'm hoping this year I am able to find that," he said.

Directed by Anees Bazmi, "Mubarakan" also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on July 28.

