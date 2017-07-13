Balancing professional, personal life difficult: Arjun Kapoor

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Arjun Kapoor, who currently awaits the release of the film "Mubarakan", says balancing professional and personal life as an actor is difficult.

"When you are starting out, want to do a lot more, create a stability and boundation, of course, it is difficult. It does have an effect. Your professional life is a priority and your personal life does suffer on account of that," Arjun told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 32-year-old actor says if one's ready then one can do it.

"But it's not impossible. There are many people, who can balance it. I think when you are ready to do it, you do it," he added.

Arjun hopes to balance both, this year.

"It's easier said than done, you have to be in the correct frame of mind. Everybody has a different way of going about it. I definitely feel I have been wanting to (balance between my personal and professional life), but I have not been ready to. I'm hoping this year I am able to find that," he said.

Directed by Anees Bazmi, "Mubarakan" also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on July 28.