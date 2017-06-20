Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhur Bhandarkar rubbishes criticism that 'Indu Sarkar' is sponsored, says Congress mistaken

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had yesterday said the depiction of Indira Gandhi and her son, Sanjay as seen in the trailer of the film was false.

Published: 20th June 2017 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2017 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Madhur Bhandarkar (Pic: ENS).

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar today shrugged off criticism that his new film 'Indu Sarkar', set against the Emergency years, was "sponsored", saying if that were the case, he would have released it during the time of an election.     

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had yesterday said the depiction of Indira Gandhi and her son, Sanjay -- as seen in the trailer of the film -- was "false".     

"This film is sponsored. We all know which person and organisations are behind this. We condemn the false depiction," Scindia said.     

Reacting to the comment, the three-time national award winning filmmaker told PTI he had "tremendous respect" for Scindia.     

"I admire him personally. But I don't know how he made such a comment without knowing the facts. I am known to make movies which are topical, issue-based and women-centric," he said.     

Bhandarkar, along with other film industry people such as Anupam Kher and Ashoke Pandit, had supported the Narendra Modi government when it was being attacked by artistes and others for acts of "intolerance" in parts of the countrty.   

 The director denied his film was "sponsored".     

"If it's a sponsored thing, I would have waited for the 2019 elections or I would have released the film during the recent state elections. People should stop questioning and (instead) support the film, especially those who believe in the freedom of expression and women empowerment," he said.     

The film, to be released in July, is based on the state of Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in June, 1975. The Emergency was lifted after 21 months.     

It features actress Kirti Kulhari in the titular role of a poetess, who rises against a ruling government. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays a character believed to be based on Sanjay Gandhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhur Bhandarkar Indu Sarkar Emergency years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp