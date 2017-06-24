Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently busy with AR Murugadoss’ Spyder, will play the female lead in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming directorial, Aiyaary, opposite Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra.

Said to be a thriller, Sidharth will be seen as a military intelligence officer, while Manoj Bajpayee will play the role of his mentor.

The film’s Twitter handle says, “The 3rd character in the team Aiyaary along with Sid and Manoj, Rakul plays an IT pro.”

Interestingly, Rakul had debuted in Bollywood with Yariyaan in 2014, and then went on to work primarily in Tamil and Telugu films. Aiyaary is slated for release early next year.