After promotions of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos and her preparations for IIFA, Katrina Kaif will now start shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan.

Katrina Kaif

According to a source, “The actress has left for Malta last night to start shooting for Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The star spends the next week at Malta, a small island country in the Mediterranean Sea for the first leg of the shoot, post which she returns at the end of the month for the promotions of Jagga Jasoos.”

In the meanwhile, the promotions of her current film Jagga Jasoos will still be on in full swing as filmmaker Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor will work on the marketing and promotional activities, until Katrina joins them back.