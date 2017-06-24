NEW DELHI: Everyone knows that Priyanka Chopra is a busy actress. Even before we could have settled in with her Hollywood debut ‘Baywatch,’ PeeCee has reportedly started shooting for her next Hollywood project.

But she still makes sure to find some time to keep her fans updated regularly.

Today, the 34-year-old actress shared a monochrome photo of herself, while facing a weekend dilemma.

She captioned the snap, “Errrmmm.. to do or not to do.. that is the question.. #weekenddilemmas.”