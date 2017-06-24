Salman Khan talks to Express about why director Kabir Khan is special to him.

The two Khans have been associated with each other since 2006, when Kabir met Salman and showed him his film Kabul Express. It was then that the actor recommended Katrina Kaif to work with the director in his next venture, New York. The friendship blossomed, and Kabir took time to write his next film till he came up with Ek Tha Tiger, which was a blockbuster. Salman and Kabir went on to do their next, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which broke all box office records.

The film set Salman in another league. Eid went on to become a special festival for the actor as he gave one hit after another. Salman and Kabir are back together with Tubelight. This time Salman has got his brother Sohail Khan in tow for the war film.

This is your third film together. How has your relationship with Kabir grown?

Kabir and I have known each other for a really long time. I’d asked Katrina (Kaif) to work with him for New York. We’re poles apart. His style of filmmaking is different. He does documentary style, while I’m a complete commercial actor. But I simply blended into the simplicity of his films.

You release your films only on Eid.

If you say Eid, you think only Muslims are watching my film.My films are released four to five days before Eid. During Diwali,the Muslim audience has lots of time, and they watch my films first day first show.

After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, you’ll again play the role of a naive boy. How did you prepare for it?

When you’re growing up, there’s innocence, you’re naive, full of life, there’s no corruption. At 52, to do a film like this when you have seen the world and dealt with a lot of people, you’ve lost your innocence. I had to dig deep and reminiscence my childhood. Sohail and I started remembering our school friends. We got in touch with them. It was good fun to watch the kids in the house and their body language.

Your most emotionally draining role?

Tubelight. I’ve done emotional scenes earlier, but hadn’t understood the difference between real and glycerine tears. When you have to deal with your real brother on such scenes, your emotions come out automatically.



Tubelight is inspired by the Hollywood movie Little Boy.

I haven’t seen the movie. The only little boy I have known is me. Kabir has been inspired by the film. It was about a father and son. The father goes into the army and is pronounced dead, but the son believes he is alive and he wants to bring him back. Tubelight is a story of two brothers. The whole

village makes fun of him when he says he’ll bring his brother back.

How do you react to trolls on social media?

I don’t care about them. Social media has become a monster now. I don’t watch my Twitter or social media. I’m shocked people can be so evil. They say stupid things under false identities. I tracked 15 people who have false ID’s and their complete details. Why do they hide behind fake identities, what are they ashamed of? Your parents gave you a nice name. What is their fear that they are not on social media with their real identities?

You’re friends with your ex-girlfriends.

Eventually they realise I wasn’t really bad. As a friend I’m a best friend, maybe as a boyfriend I wasn’t.

How do you look at stardom now?

Acting is my job, but if you go cuckoo in the head and take it seriously, then trouble happens. I open my door every morning and meet my watchman, driver, security guard who has done two shifts, and I go back and sigh. No matter how depressed or low I am, I try to be happy like them. With the salaries they get and jobs they have, they are still smiling. I go back and chill. I see people who are not doing great in life but happy.