Working with Bhai

“Tubelight is about two simple brothers who have a very close bonding. They decided to join the army, but the younger one gets selected. I part ways with him. At that moment, it struck me what if I was separated from my family and brothers in real life.

We were doing some fun scenes together, but this thought kept nagging me. I’ve never lost anyone in the family. Those few moments, we had tears in the eyes. There are few other scenes that he has taken to his heart.”

Handling highs and lows

“We get depressed when we read newspapers. I feel communication is very important. I don’t know what we are, how we are. Many times we have been perceived wrongly. We have to believe what we are. We undergo pressures, but we are always together and handle it together.”

His brother’s popularity

“Inherently, Salman is good with children and he’s as pure as a child. What comes to his mind, he speaks. Many times at meetings, if there are children around, he starts playing with them. He’s very stable and calm. He loves spontaneity and gives five takes/retakes if he doesn’t do it well.”