Sohail Khan’s last directed Freaky Ali starring Nawazuddin Siddique didn’t really do well, but he is all set to direct again.Sohail’s next directorial is called My Punjabi Nikaah.

The first draft of the script of the film is ready. It is said that the script is inspired by Sohail’s own wedding with his punjabi wife, Seema.

Earlier it was reported that Fawad Khan was approached to play the lead role but now the buzz is that Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha are being considered to play the lead roles.



Now that Tubelight is ready and Sohail, who plays a pivotal role in the film, is done with the promotions, probably he will start working on the script now.