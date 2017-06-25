The shooting of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic with Ranbir Kapoor started since a while now.

Talking about the film in an interview, Akshaye Khanna says, “If you look at Sanjay Dutt’s life really, it has surrounded by a lot of negativity. Whether it was his drug case, mother passing at a very young age, his marriage or arms act issue...all of those dark things and if you read the script it’s the most positive script you can ever read in your life,” said Khanna.

The final script of the film was okayed by Sanjay Dutt itself and going by what Khanna says, one wonders how Hirani is dealing with the negative aspects.