MUMBAI: It has been 25 years since his first film "Deewana" hit the screens, and the magic of Shah Rukh Khan's super stardom was there for all to see outside his bungalow Mannat on the occasion of Eid on Monday. Thousands of fans gathered to get a glimpse of the actor, who says it's this love that keeps him motivated.

Shah Rukh worked in the television industry before moving on to films. "Deewana" had released on June 25, 1992.

Asked about how he keeps himself motivated, Shah Rukh told the media here: "For instance, today, so many people are waiting outside my house just to see me... There is unexpected love that we all get. People motivate me."

This year, Eid is all the more special for him because it marks 25 years of "Deewana", which set the pace for a successful career for the actor, who has earned the epithet of Bollywood's 'Badshah'. He is happy about doing something that "I love doing".

"Twenty-five years is a long time... It means half of my lifetime I spent here in this industry. I will be turning 52 this year. I can never thank people enough to have tolerated me for years with love," Shah Rukh told media with folded hands at the ballroom of a hotel here.

These days his daughter Suhana is seen very comfortable in front of the camera. Asked about rumours that she will also pursue a career in films, the father of three said: "Just because they come out to the public does not mean they want to be an actor. My children will finish their studies as there's a rule in my house that they have to be minimum a graduate."

"So, both Suhana and Aryan have to finish their studies before anything else. After that, if they want to be an actor, they will study to be an actor."

Shah Rukh also has son AbRam.

For Eid, the actor had organised a special meet-and-greet for the media. He said his other plans for the day included spending time with his children and family members. He said he even would like to cook for them.

"I only can make pasta, and I made it once when my daughter said, 'Theek thaak bane hai (They are okay)', which means this time I will make it better," quipped Shah Rukh, adding that he is neither a foodie nor fussy about food.

He mentioned though that "some biryani will come in from Salman's (Salman Khan) house".

