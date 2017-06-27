When asked recently if she was part of Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film Malang, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, at an event, denied that she was even approached for it.

A source close to her says, “Aishwarya was in the news with speculations of her signing Malang and being part of Fenny Khan. But both reports are not true.” The source adds that the actress is not keen to sign any film in a hurry at the moment. She is said to be looking to be paired with other actors who she’s not worked with till now.

Aishwarya made her comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s Jazbaa two years ago. She was last seen in Omung Kumar’s Sarabjit, where she played Sarabjit’s sister, and then in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly she has shown interest in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s untitled film and Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun which might also feature her husband Abhishek Bachchan.