Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has been in talks with couple of producers in Bollywood. According to latest update the actor has also been approached by Dinesh Vijan.

A source says, “Diljit has liked the script and might be part of this film that Dinesh has offered to him. Dinesh is likely to only produce it and get someone else to direct the film. If things go well then he will soon make an official announcement. The hunt for director and rest of the cast members is still on.”

Diljit made his debut last year in Udta Punjab, where he played a cop and was appreciated for his work. He then featured in Anushka Sharma’s home production Phillauri. There is a buzz that he will soon be part of Vashu Bhagnani and Wizcraft film’s next film Circus, which will also star Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. He is also going to be seen in Shaad Ali’s next.