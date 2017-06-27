Adah Sharma, Telugu and Hindi film actress, who will seen next opposite Vidyut Jamwal in Commando 2, shares her food fundas including her quirky favourite as a child.

I begin my morning with: I have a litre of water. After half an hour I follow it with coconut water.

My diet preference: I am a vegan now. My favourite is South Indian food. Avial curd rice (I now have curd made from almond or coconut milk) and sambhar.



For breakfast I have: I have a whole lunch for breakfast so in effect I have two lunches. Sometimes I have idli dosa or brown poha.My lunch comprises: Rice. I must have rice at least twice a day. I have brown unpolished rice. It has a lot of fibre, my diet is high on carbs and fibre. I’m an active person and I enjoy being happy so I need carbs

In theevening I like to snack on: Bhel or chat. Homemade salad bhel is something I love. It has kurmura ,chickpeas, sprouts, pomegranate ,spinach leaves and imli chutney.

For dinner I have: Rice, dal and bhaji.

To keep fit: Try staying happy and positive, it works the best for me. My skin hair and body all look best when I’m my happiest. I work out daily and since I eat for eight wrestlers I work out like eight wrestlers too!

My favourite desserts are: The list is endless! Anything sweet I will consume an also anything with chocolate in it!

My favourite restaurants and cuisines are: I like Pan Asian food. For me the company I’m dining with matters the most when we go out to a restaurant. Not the food.

I can cook: I make excellent sizzlers ! I have enticed a lot of boys with my phenomenal cooking skills.

My favourite cook in the world: My grandmother! She makes a 10 course meal every Sunday when I go to visit her. She is the best cook in the world.



My favourite food as a child: I used to dip pizza in pao bhaji. It was my favourite. I tried it last week as well and I am not a child anymore but I still thought it was yummy.

My idea of a romantic meal: Lots of junk food in a movie theatre while watching a few movies back to back.

In food items I resemble: May be a lime because of my temperament.

My favourite fruits: Grapes and mangoes

My favourite spice: Cinnamon.

My favourite beverage: Orange juice squeezed from real oranges. not the packaged variety.

My favourite kitchen appliances: The blender maybe.

My favourite dish: My all-time favourite dish is and will always be pizza.