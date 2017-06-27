Grapevine has it that Prabhas, who’s started working on his next, Saaho, a Tamil-Telugu-Hindi trilingual, is playing a cameo in Khamoshi, the Hindi remake of the Nayanthara-starrer Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

According to sources, the actor has agreed to do it for Tamannaah, his good friend. Touted to be a thriller, the film, shot in London, will see the Baahubali actress playing a girl who cannot speak and hear. Directed by Chakri Toleti, this is said to be India’s first 8K camera film.

Several Hollywood technicians are on board for the project including action director Stephen Richard, sound designer Valerio Cereni, besides noted cinematographer Cory Geryak, who has worked in films including Ted 2, Dark Knight and Inception.

The producer, Vashu Bhagnani, was not available for comment. Khamoshi stars Prabhudheva and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.