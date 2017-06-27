Recently while being part of the the promotions of Tubelight, Salman Khan mentioned that his younger Arbaaz Khan would not be directing Dabangg 3.

Now the latest buzz suggests that Prabhudheva might replace him as the director. A source says, “They have supposedly spoken to Prabhudheva about it. He is all set to unite with Salman once again.”

The actor-director duo previously worked together in Wanted, which went on to become a huge hit. There have been reports that Prabhudheva and producer Boney Kapoor are interested in making a sequel to it, starring Salman. But now, it looks like Prabhudheva will first take up Dabangg 3.

Salman is currently working on Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif, and is set to fly to Morocco for the next schedule.