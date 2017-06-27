MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked all his fans and well-wishers for supporting him in his "glorious journey" of over two decades in the Hindi filmdom.

Shah Rukh on Monday night shared a 37-second clip on his Twitter handle, where he and his youngest son AbRam were seen addressing a crowd standing in front of his house -- Mannat in Bandra here.

The father-son duo was seen twinning in all-white kurta pyjamas, while they greeted fans from the terrace of his home in the video.

"Eid Mubarak! Thank you for making my day special. And thank you for joining me on this glorious journey of 25 years. Love you all," Shah Rukh captioned the image.

The 51-year-old superstar completed the 25-year milestone on June 25, a date which saw the release of his debut film "Deewana" back in 1992.

Shah Rukh is now gearing up for his upcoming film "Jab Harry Met Sejal", which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The romantic film is extensively shot in Lisbon, Prague, Budapest and Punjab.

The film also stars Shah Rukh's "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" co-star Anushka Sharma. This is the third time the two will be seen sharing screen space together.