MUMBAI: Actress Vidya Balan is returning as ambassador of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which will be held this year August 10-22, showcasing over 60 films. She is happy about women representation at the gala.

"I am excited by the work of female directors and writers who have their work showing at the festival. Over the past few years, a new generation of Indian filmmakers has begun to shine on the global stage," Vidya said in a statement.

"To see women behind the camera and creating powerful pieces of art is reflective of the positive steps that the film industry in India and the subcontinent is taking," added the actress, who has shown her versatility in films like "The Dirty Picture" and "Kahaani".

This year, IFFM has diversity as its central theme. It will showcase over 60 films -- indie and short included -- in 20 different languages. The films from India will include 30 Australian premieres.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Director of the fest, said: "The IFFM will present films that explore diversity and the endless potential of humanity. Audience will immerse themselves in thirteen days of film, including Bollywood blockbusters,Indie films and documentaries from India and the subcontinent.

"These films were created to entertain, inspire, enrage, engage and challenge viewers. We look forward to welcoming a fantastic line up of guests and audiences to our screenings and special events," Lange added.