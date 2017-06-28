Post the audio launch of VIP 2, Dhanush flew to Belgium to join the sets of his Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. According to sources, this is going to be a month-long schedule and the actor-producer is expected to return home by the first week of August.

Dhanush

On being part of the project, Dhanush has said in a statement: “So happy to be a part of this film with collaborators from 3 continents, looking forward to an extraordinary journey ahead.”

The makers shot the first schedule in Mumbai around May. Directed by Ken Scott, the film has music by Nicolas Errera, and Amit Trivedi has composed two Hindi songs in it. The film also stars Uma Thurman in an important role.