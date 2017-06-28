MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi says thespian Dilip Kumar has unknowingly influenced her life.

Shabana on Tuesday replied to Dilip's Eid Mubarak message on Twitter and wrote: "Eid Mubarak. Yusuf Saab. Hardly a day goes by when I don't marvel at how unknowingly you have had an influence on my life."

The 94-year-old actor, who made his acting debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan. He later adopted the screen name Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in the film "Qila" in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

He has worked in hit films like "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Ganga Jamuna", "Kranti" and "Saudagar".