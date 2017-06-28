Nargis Fakhri, who is busy promoting her latest single with Parichay, is all set to add a new feather to her cap. After recently learning Hindi, she is now reportedly training herself to speak Marathi.

“Marathi is a language I have wanted to learn for quite sometime now,” says the actress, who recently sang in Punjabi for a film.

Nargis recently posted on her app that she wanted to learn Marathi and was looking out for good tutors. A lot of her fans applied, and the actress selected one called Aman Wankhede, who was specially flown down to Mumbai to teach her the basics of the language.

It is suggested that her interest in Marathi is on account of how useful it is in Mumbai. The actress confirmed as much when she said, “It is useful when on the sets in Mumbai. It helps me to know what is being spoken about me.”

A source reveals that it was through her app that she learned Hindi too.