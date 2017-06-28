MUMBAI: Salman Khan's popular track "Radio" from his latest release "Tubelight" now has an Arabic version by Middle Eastern singer-songwriter Douzi.

Sony Music Middle East released the Arabic version on Wednesday, read a statement.

Douzi has performed at many international concerts.

The original song "Radio" is composed by Pritam and sung by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra.

"'Radio' has an ability to create an instant liking amongst fans. When the song was released with a grand event in Dubai, we knew we must create an Arabic version. Douzi's voice is apt for the song and will definitely connect to all his fans in the Middle East," said Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director at Sony Music India.

