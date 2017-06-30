Kapoor will be seen in Abhinay Deo’s next which was apparently first offered to Bachchan Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film stars Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Babbar. There were rumours that the makers have been looking out for a senior actor to play the role of Tapsee’s father in law in the film and their first choice was Amitabh Bachchan.

A source says, “The makers have been discussing lot of options to play this particular role. It is a powerful role. Since Taapsee and Amitabh were seen together in Pink, the the team thought that it is not a good idea to cast them together again. Taapsee has a few interesting scenes with the senior actor. So they apparently decided to cast Rishi Kapoor.”



The story is apparently of a lady advocate who fights the case of her brother-in-law who’s falsely implicated in a case. Taapsee is also currently working Judwaa 2, which stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and is set to release in September.