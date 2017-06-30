Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight started slowly, despite the holiday weekend. In the first three days the film only collected ` 64 .77 crore and on the day of Eid, it only collected around ` 19 crore. It was one of Salman’s lowest opening films.

After a week of its release the film has barely earned ` 106.86 crore. It is said from Tuesday onwards the film has not been performing well and some single screen theatre have apparently incurred losses too.

Salman’s previous Eid releases have broken records with each crossing approximately ` 150 crore within a week. As per trade experts, since there is no big release this week, the film might perform a bit better in the coming weekend.Next big releases of the month of July are Sridevi’s Mom, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos and Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan.