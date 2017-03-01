Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Sarkar (File Photo)

Ram Gopal Varma's sequel Sarkar 3 looks angrier than ever. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy, the trailer was released at a launch party on Wednesday.

Subhash Nagre aka Sarkar, the protagonist played by Big B appears silent and brooding in the trailer.

This is third of the Sarkar series. The first was loosely based on Godfather and featured Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Tanisha Mukherjee and Katrina Kaif along with Amitabh Bachchan. The second part had Aishwarya Rai playing a key role.

Sarkar 3 is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2017.

Watch the trailer here