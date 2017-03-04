Home Entertainment Hindi

My parents always taught me to stay grounded: Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has generally conducted himself well and he gives all the credit to his late star parents Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

Published: 04th March 2017 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2017 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt (Photo | ENS)

By IANS

AGRA: He has seen many ups and downs in his life, but actor Sanjay Dutt has generally conducted himself well and he gives all the credit to his late star parents Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

The 57-year-old actor says it's very important to be a good human being first. 

"My parents taught me to be a good person and respect all. No matter how big a person becomes, that person should be grounded," said Sanjay, who has mostly been a favourite of his audience. 

The actor was arrested for illegal possession of arms in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in which over 250 people were killed and several hundred were wounded. 

Sanjay says he is not a traitor and has been given a clean chit from the court.

"I would like to clear that the court has rejected the tag of traitor from me...I have got out of the case with a clean chit and only been convicted in the Arms Act," he said.

