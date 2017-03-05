MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan has urged people to help put back in school the girl children who are forced to drop out because of their periods.



The "Student of the Year" tweeted on Sunday: "Help put a girl child back in school. I've done my bit. Do yours."



Along with a link, he also tweeted that in India, one girl in five is forced to drop out of school because of their menstrual cycles.



The link leads to giveher5.org.



It reads: "Rs 150 is all it takes to change her life. It will give her two anti-microbial and reusable Saafkins. It will keep her in school during her period. It will not let her period stop her, for an entire year."