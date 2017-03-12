MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor said she was excited for Kareena Kapoor Khan's post-pregnancy performance at the Zee Cine Awards here.



Neetu was present at the award ceremony as her husband Rishi Kapoor received two nominations. When asked about Kareena's performance, she said: "I am very excited. She will be performing after sometime. She is our rock star!"



Kareena is Rishi Kapoor's niece. After delivering her first child Taimur in December last year, this was the first time she performed at an award show.



Kareena looked gorgeous in her bold and beautiful blue outfit at the red carpet.