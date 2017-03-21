Shah Rukh Khan will soon start shooting for director Aanand L Rai’s next film wherein the superstar will be seen as a little man for the first time in his career.

Emraan Hashmi

While the film has been in news for a while now, media reports suggest that another story revolving around the character of a dwarf is in making.

The film will be produced by Nikhil Advani and directed by Mohit Suri.Sources reveal that the yet untitled flick will star Emraan Hashmi in lead; however his character will be far different from the Shah Rukh Khan one. Hashmi’s character will have shades of grey.

The film is being directed by Milap Zaveri.

Details about the film have been kept under wraps and an official announcement is expected within a month.