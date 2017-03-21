MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji on Monday said the time she has spent being a mother so far is the happiest period of her life.

Rani is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra. They have a daughter, Adira, who was born in 2015.

In a Facebook chat, ahead of her birthday on Tuesday, Rani answered a bevy of questions from her fans.

When asked how it feels to be a mother, she said: "It feels great. The last two and a half years -- nine months of pregnancy and one and a half years of motherhood -- have been the happiest years of my life. I enjoy seeing Adira grow, reach new milestones each day."

Rani added that there's nothing more important for a woman than being a mother.

She also said life has started anew post Adira's birth.

"It's amazing being a mother; you change overnight because the experience teaches you on a daily basis. I have become stronger and I have also mellowed down. But a lot of things come with being a mother. I'm looking forward to my journey of raising Adira, so it's going to be fun," she said.

Asked why she isn't present on social media, Rani said, "I'm not on social media. I don't post pictures of my daughter because my husband is a very private person and I respect that. Also, I don't like saying no to my fans, especially when they ask me to post pictures."

Last seen in 2014 action-thriller "Mardaani", Rani said she will next be seen in "Hichki", and the project will kick-off in April.

Asked about her birthday plans, she said she will spend it at home with her daughter and husband.