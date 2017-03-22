Rajkumar Hirani started shooting for the Dutt biopic last month with Ranbir Kapoor who essays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the fi lm. The cast and crew shared pictures from the sets but have been apparently asked not to click pictures of actors in their characters. Vicky too has been asked not to speak about his role or look.

A source says, “It is said that Kaushal has restricted himself from appearing in public, he is hardly seen attending events or interacting with media since past few weeks.” This movie has managed to garner publicity however not much has been shared about characters though it has been reported that Dia Mirza will be playing Dutt’s wife Manyata and Anushka Sharma will play a journalist.

Sonam Kapoor is said to be playing Tina Munim while Paresh Rawal and Manish Koirala will be playing his parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt. But so far not much has been said about Vicky’s character even though he is essaying an important role in the fi lm. Recently it was also reported that Karishma Tanna too has joined the cast and she will play one of Sanjay Dutt’s love interests. The fi lm is slated to release around Christmas this year.