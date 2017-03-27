Home Entertainment Hindi

You are either born with star charisma or not, says Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee says if he stand at the airport people won't go crazy but if Shah Rukh stands people will because he has a star charisma but he does not have it.

Published: 27th March 2017 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2017 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Manoj Bajpayee (Photo | Facebook.com/Spotlight.ManojBajpayee)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee thinks Shah Rukh Khan possess a star charisma that he doesn't have.

"Stars like Shah Rukh Khan have a power over the entire nation. One glimpse of him and people go berserk. It always amazed me how it can happen. It can't be created. Either you are born with it or not. 

"If I stand at the airport people won't go crazy but if Shah Rukh stands people will because he has a star charisma but I don't have it," the actor said in a promotional interview of "Naam Shabana".

"What I have is the ability to deliver and perform. That is what people expect from me and I try to stick to it," added Manoj who is all geared up for his next release which stars Tapsee Pannu as the lead role.

The 47-year-old actor thinks that today audience is showing a lot of interest in realistic films.

"For today's writer, director or producer, women are a colleague and equally important part of the society. Earlier it was different. Women weren't that much empowered. Today a director wants to work with a unique story," said the "Gangs of Wasseypur" actor.

"Common people always love to watch good stories but very few filmmakers used to make films like those. Now there is no shortage of good filmmaker in the industry. That is why these films are getting made and females are in the central character," he added.

Speaking about his upcoming film "Naam Shabana", the National Award winning actor says that the film is not a prequel of "Baby". 

Neeraj Pandey picked the character "Shabana" and went in her past to show how she became a spy. In "Baby", Shabana had an immense impact that's why he was tempted to get the back story of this girl."

"Naam Shabana" is an action spy thriller movie directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the Friday Filmworks banner.

